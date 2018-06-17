Braun Strowman Wins Men's Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman secured a contract that guarantees a title match by winning the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the WWE Money in the Bank event Sunday.

Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rusev and Kofi Kingston were the eight Superstars who battled it out for a chance to be called Mr. Money in the Bank.

Strowman had to fight off Kingston and Balor before he could reach up and unhook the MITB briefcase:

The men's Money in the Bank ladder match has been in existence since Edge won the inaugural bout at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

It has proved to be a hit, and it has helped make the careers of many of the Superstars who have been fortunate to win the match.

Last year's winner was Baron Corbin, and he went on to become only the third Money in the Bank winner to not win the world title after cashing in, as he lost to Jinder Mahal after a distraction from John Cena.

With Corbin failing to qualify for the 2018 Money in the Bank ladder match, there were several Superstars involved with very little to no experience in that type of bout.

The veteran of the match was The Miz, as he has competed in multiple Money in the Bank ladder matches and won the contest in 2010 before going on to successfully cash in on Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship.

Aside from Miz, the other competitors in the match were looking for their big break and an opportunity to become a main event star.

Miz, Owens and Balor (albeit for one day) have all been world champions, while the other five Superstars all entered Money in the Bank in hopes of setting the stage for their first world title runs.

The Money in the Bank field was an eclectic group of Superstars with a good mix of power, high-flying ability and technical wrestling skills.

Money in the Bank ladder matches tend to be filled with nonstop action, and while Sunday's bout was no exception, there was a compelling story told throughout.

Few Superstars have been more dominant than Strowman in recent memory, and it now appears as though he will soon be rewarded with a universal title run.

The Monster Among Men has had some title shots in the past, and although he fell short, the crowd support he has garnered suggests he is primed for a championship run.

Strowman didn't necessarily need to win Money in the Bank since his size and strength make him a constant, credible threat, but having someone of his stature carrying around the briefcase will make for an entertaining angle.

