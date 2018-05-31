Diogo Dalot Reportedly to Have Manchester United Medical 'In the Next Few Days'May 31, 2018
Porto starlet Diogo Dalot will reportedly have a medical with Manchester United "in the next few days."
That's according to A Bola (h/t Sport Witness' Lucas Sposito), and the Portuguese outlet added Dalot will sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford following his imminent medical, with United paying €24 million (£21 million).
As reported by ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, unnamed sources have said United are prepared to pay a premium for Dalot in order to secure his signature before June 1, when his €20 million (£17.6 million) release clause is said to activate.
That would allow them to snap him up before the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona—who are also interested in the 19-year-old—enter the race when it kicks in.
However, there are some conflicting reports on the matter. O Jogo (h/t Sposito) said the clause actually comes into effect a month later on July 1, while Record reported the premium is actually a request on Dalot's part to smooth over his exit from the club.
Nevertheless, the Red Devils are thought to be in negotiations with Porto over a deal for the full-back, who can play on either side of the defence.
Dalot has made just eight senior appearances for Porto, one of which was in their 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League in March.
United manager Jose Mourinho has had his eye on him, though, per James Robson of the Manchester Evening News:
James Robson @JamesRobsonMEN
Mourinho is an avid watcher of Portuguese football in his down time. Diogo Dalot - like Lindelof - is a result of that.
Football writer Liam Canning is unfamiliar with the youngster but trusts Mourinho's instincts:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
I'm all for Manchester United signing players that are under the radar. Have no opinion of Diogo Dalat which makes this potential transfer even more exciting. Obviously a sound prospect if Mourinho's sanctioning it. Right back was a priority position.
The Red Devils are in need of reinforcements at full-back, with Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind expected to leave, Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young both turning 33 this summer and Mourinho appearing to have little trust in Luke Shaw.
Portuguese football expert Jan Hagen gave the lowdown on Dalot's qualities:
Jan Hagen @PortuBall
Dalot is by no means starting material at one of the biggest clubs in the world right this minute, but given playing time(which he would have got plenty of next season with Porto), he will develop into an excellent fullback in one-to-three seasons. https://t.co/roCatqxU08
He seems like a promising capture, one who could inject some youthful energy into the defence and who has the potential to grow into an excellent player given time.
A fee in excess of €20 million is a hefty price to pay for a player with just eight senior appearances under his belt, but in today's market, it could be a worthwhile investment if it helps them beat their European competitors to a long-term acquisition.
