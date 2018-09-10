Report: Jeremy Hill out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill will miss the rest of the 2018 season after tearing his ACL in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hill was injured attempting to make a tackle after a fumble in the third quarter of the Week 1 game and was helped off the field. He finished with four carries for 25 rushing yards before coming out of the game.

He posted this on Twitter following the game:

After missing just one game through his first three seasons as a Cincinnati Bengal, an ankle injury limited the former second-round pick to just seven games last year. With free agency looming, he opted to undergo ankle surgery in November, a decision that didn't sit well with Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

Ultimately, though, it was the player's call.

Hill got off to a strong start to his career, averaging 919 yards and 9.7 touchdowns through his first three seasons. However, the combination of a crowded backfield, ineffectiveness and injury held him to just 116 rushing yards in 2017.

Of course, he will forever be remembered in Cincinnati as the player who fumbled away a playoff victory—against the Pittsburgh Steelers, no less.

Joining New England provided a chance for the 25-year-old to start fresh and possibly get his career back on track. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was looking forward to seeing if a change of scenery could get the 6'1", 230-pound back going, h/t 247Sports.



"He was productive, especially his first two years," Belichick said. "This past year, not so much, and he had that ankle injury. A good kid, smart, he's been productive. We'll see how it goes. We'll give him an opportunity and see how it goes."

Now, an injury has thrown a wrinkle into things.

If Hill misses an extended period of time, the Patriots will operate under their typical "next man up" mantra. They may not have Dion Lewis any more, but they do have veterans Rex Burkhead and James White as well as rookie Sony Michel.