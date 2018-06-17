Bobby Lashley's 3 Suplexes Lead to Win vs. Sami Zayn at WWE Money in the Bank

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In his first pay-per-view singles match since returning to WWE, Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank on Sunday night.

Zayn used stall tactics to try to frustrate Lashley early in the match, but he was ultimately unable to keep Lashley at bay for too long.

Lashley dominated much of the match and delivered three of his patented Vertigo Suplexes for the win:

For some, the match left a lot to be desired:

The bad blood between Lashley and Zayn stemmed from a sit-down interview Lashley did with Renee Young several weeks ago.

During that conversation, the former ECW and United States champion discussed his sisters and how much they have always meant to him.

Zayn mocked Lashley and vowed to expose him shortly thereafter. That led to a segment in which Zayn spoke with three men who were dressed as Lashley's sisters, all of whom made disparaging remarks regarding the 41-year-old.

Lashley laughed it up before attacking Zayn and the impostors to conclude what was a poorly received segment.

Zayn claimed the following week he would issue an apology to Lashley and those watching, but he instead defended the interview and said all the stories told were true, even if they weren't actually Lashley's sisters.

That led to Lashley challenging Zayn to a match, and although Zayn accepted, Lashley managed to physically intimidate him by bringing him to his knees with his powerful grip.

After 10 years away, Lashley made his return to WWE on Raw the night after WrestleMania 34.

Lashley has shown himself to be an imposing physical force, but his conflict with Zayn represents his first real feud since returning.

During his time away from WWE, Lashley made great strides as a performer. His mic work still leaves something to be desired, but he developed into a top guy capable of putting on great matches in Impact Wrestling.

The veteran also carved out a successful MMA career for himself, and he boasts a professional record of 15-2, which includes eight straight victories.

Because of that and his amateur wrestling background, he comes across as more legitimate and credible now than at any other point in his professional wrestling career.

Meanwhile, Zayn has come a long way as a heel, and it can be argued he is among the top villains Raw has to offer.

That hasn't always led to in-ring success, though, and he took another loss at Money in the Bank.

Although momentum continues to be elusive for Zayn, winning at Money in the Bank could be the launching pad Lashley needs to move up the card in the red brand.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).