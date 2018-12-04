Report: Giants' Landon Collins Out for Week 14 vs. Redskins with Shoulder Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

New York Giants safety Landon Collins is reportedly going to miss Sunday's Week 14 game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field because of a shoulder injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the update Tuesday and noted the "team will continue to evaluate this ailment going forward." Collins suffered the injury in Week 13's overtime win against the Chicago Bears.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the NFL's most dynamic and impactful safeties. In his first three seasons, he registered 341 tackles, eight interceptions, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles and was twice voted to the Pro Bowl (2016-17). He was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016. He's recorded 96 tackles and defended four passes this campaign.

Last year, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 70 player in the NFL. Sam Monson wrote:

"A year ago, Landon Collins had a defensive player of the year kind of season and while 2017 wasn't quite at that level, it was still an excellent year and reinforced his quality, especially given the disaster of the season that unfolded around him. Collins notched 37 defensive stops this season, nine fewer than the year before, but he also played significantly fewer snaps due to injury and saw the rest of the defense collapse around him."

Injuries are becoming a concern for Collins, though. He broke his forearm last season and required a second surgery on the limb in April.

"It was definitely tough," Collins said of missing the team's OTAs in May, per of NJ Advance Media. "But at the same time, at least it's not about to happen before the season, and I don't have to miss anything before the season. It gives me the time to continue resting my body, let my arm heal completely and come back strong."

Unfortunately, the injuries are beginning to mount. His absence is no small obstacle for the 4-8 Giants, as he remains one of the team's leaders and game-changers on defense. Michael Thomas will likely step into the starting strong safety role until Collins is cleared to return.