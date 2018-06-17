Bludgeon Brothers Beat Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Retain Tag Team Titles

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Bludgeon Brothers beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Money in the Bank on Sunday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Gallows and Anderson looked to deliver the Magic Killer to Harper before Rowan intervened to spear Anderson, leaving Gallows at a two-on-one disadvantage. From there, The Bludgeon Brothers hit The Bludgeoning for the victory:

Harper and Rowan entered Money in the Bank on a massive roll after winning the tag titles at WrestleMania 34.

The Bludgeon Brothers made quick work of The Usos and New Day in a Triple Threat match at The Showcase of the Immortals, and they followed that up by beating The Usos in a rematch at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Harper and Rowan first began teaming up several years ago as members of The Wyatt Family, and although they grew apart, they eventually joined forces once again and committed to a new gimmick in the weeks and months leading up to WrestleMania on April 8.

The transition has been a successful one for Harper and Rowan, and the same can be said for Gallows and Anderson in terms of their move from Raw to SmackDown Live as part of the Superstar Shake-up.

Gallows and Anderson won the Raw Tag Team Championships in January 2017, but after dropping them to The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33, they faded into the background on the red brand.

They weren't seen with much regularity on Raw, and when they were, it was usually in an effort to put other teams over.

Gallows and Anderson desperately needed a change of scenery, and that came in the form of the Superstar Shake-up.

There was some concern they would experience the same issues on SmackDown, however, since the blue brand has a stacked tag team division.

Those worries were quelled a few weeks ago when Gallows and Anderson beat The Usos in a No. 1 Contender's match to earn the right to face The Bludgeon Brothers at Money in the Bank.

Gallows and Anderson emerged as logical challengers for The Bludgeon Brothers because of their size and physicality.

Few teams can match Harper and Rowan in that regard, but Gallows and Anderson posed a true threat to their reign as SmackDown tag team champions.

Despite that, The Bludgeon Brothers left Money in the Bank with the titles in tow, and it is difficult to imagine anyone knocking them from their perch in the near future.

