Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Confirms Tyron Smith's Injury Is a High Ankle Sprain

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an injury on Sunday night during the team's final drive of their 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Smith was carted off after quarterback Dak Prescott rolled into him on a sack, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Smith had a high ankle sprain.

"(Smith) will undergo a MRI on Monday to further evaluate the injury's nature, source said," Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News added.

The 28-year-old has been one of the key components of Dallas' excellent offensive line since being drafted ninth overall in 2011. He was also named to the All-Pro first team in 2014 and 2016.

Injuries look like they are taking a toll on Smith, who missed six games over the previous two seasons after being absent for just one game from 2011 to 2015.

After appearing in the first 10 games last season, Smith suffered a stinger in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons that caused him to miss the Cowboys' next two games.

Not having the USC product protecting Prescott's blind side can create a huge problem for the offense. Prescott has only been sacked three times this season, but WFAA's Mike Leslie said losing Smith for an extended time would be a "season-changer."

Cameron Fleming, who appeared in 14 games last season, will slot into Smith's spot until the two-time All-Pro can return.