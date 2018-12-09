Jordan Reed Won't Return vs. Giants Because of Foot Injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jordan Reed can't catch a break.

The Washington Redskins tight end has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a foot injury.

Reed appeared in 52 of a possible 80 games over his first five years in the NFL, and he was limited to six appearances a season ago because of hamstring, chest, shoulder and toe injuries.

He later underwent offseason surgery to address a problem with his toes.

When healthy, though, Reed has been a legitimate game-changer for Washington's offense. That much was clear in 2015, when he piled up career highs of 87 receptions, 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This season, the 28-year-old has logged 54 catches for 558 yards and two scores.

If he misses more time, Vernon Davis should slide back in as the Redskins' No. 1 tight end just as he did a year ago.