Jordan Reed Won't Return vs. Giants Because of Foot Injury

Jordan Reed Won't Return vs. Giants Because of Foot InjuryDecember 9, 2018
Jordan Reed can't catch a break.
The Washington Redskins tight end has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a foot injury.
Reed appeared in 52 of a possible 80 games over his first five years in the NFL, and he was limited to six appearances a season ago because of hamstring, chest, shoulder and toe injuries.
He later underwent offseason surgery to address a problem with his toes.
When healthy, though, Reed has been a legitimate game-changer for Washington's offense. That much was clear in 2015, when he piled up career highs of 87 receptions, 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.
This season, the 28-year-old has logged 54 catches for 558 yards and two scores.
If he misses more time, Vernon Davis should slide back in as the Redskins' No. 1 tight end just as he did a year ago.
