Alshon Jeffery Expected to Miss 1st 2 Games of Season Due to Shoulder Injury

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will reportedly miss at least the first two games of the regular season as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

The good news for the Eagles is that Jeffery will avoid being placed on the physically unable to perform list, which would have cost him the first six games of the season.

The Eagles open their season Sept. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons before traveling to Florida for a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

Jeffery underwent surgery back in February to repair a torn rotator cuff that he suffered during training camp last year but decided to play through. ESPN.com's Jeff Dickerson reported he was expected to miss at least six months following the procedure, making it "very likely" that he would miss the preseason.

The 6'3", 218-pound wideout was limited to just nine games in 2015 and ended the year on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. He also missed four games in 2016 as he dealt with knee and hamstring injuries.

Playing hurt all season, Jeffery played a key role in helping Philadelphia win its first Super Bowl championship.

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears, he hauled in 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in his first year in an Eagles uniform. He added 12 receptions for 219 yards and three scores in three postseason games, including eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LII.

As a result, he turned a one-year "prove-it" deal into a four-year, $52 million extension.

Philadelphia has spent some time this offseason addressing its receiving corps. Torrey Smith was traded to the Carolina Panthers, and veteran Mike Wallace was signed in free agency.

Even with Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, and Mike Wallace, Jeffery is a big part of the passing game—and the Eagles recognized that, handing him a lucrative contract.

Between a revamped receiving corps and a strong stable of running backs, though, there's still plenty of talent to help the Eagles survive his brief absence.

