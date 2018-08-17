Isaiah Wynn Carted Off the Field with Leg Injury During Patriots vs. Eagles

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

New England Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn was carted from the medical tent to the locker room after suffering a left leg injury Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The 21-year-old played both guard and tackle at Georgia, and that versatility made him an ideal fit for a Patriots team that lost starting left tackle Nate Solder and the versatile Cameron Fleming in free agency.

"He has experience playing multiple spots so we'll put him in the mix and see how it goes," Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio said after the team selected Wynn 23rd overall in April's draft, per Patriots.com. "Our whole philosophy on the whole offensive line is that we'll put the best five guys out there and however it sorts itself out, it'll sort itself out."

Wynn had been operating at right tackle before he was carted off Thursday.

While Wynn isn't expected to start when Week 1 rolls around Sept. 9, New England's up-front depth will be stretched if it loses him for a long period.