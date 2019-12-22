Panthers' DJ Moore out vs. Colts After Being Placed in Concussion Protocol

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after being placed in the concussion protocol.

He only had one catch for one yard before suffering the injury, disappointing many fantasy managers in Week 16.

Moore had become one of the more reliable wideouts in the NFL in his second season, entering the day with 86 catches for 1,174 yards in 2019. He was especially impressive over the second half of the year.

The 22-year-old was the Panthers' first-round pick in the NFL draft and the first receiver off the board for any team in 2018, flashing this ability throughout his rookie year. After a slow start where he sat behind veterans on the depth chart, he ended the year second among all rookies with 55 catches and 788 receiving yards.

Now he has become an undisputed starter for the Panthers and part of a promising young receiving corps alongside Curtis Samuel.

The latest injury is a setback for the young player and Carolina, but Samuel could see a bigger role going forward. Jarius Wright should also get extra snaps until the team is back at full strength.