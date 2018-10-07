Rams' Brandin Cooks Ruled Out After Suffering Concussion vs. Seahawks

John Hefti/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks suffered a concussion against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams announced Cooks won't return to the game. He was injured after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson.

The Rams acquired Cooks from the New England Patriots in the offseason after he enjoyed a productive 2017 campaign in New England. Los Angeles then rewarded him with a five-year extension worth $81 million.

The 25-year-old caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns, and his 16.6 yards per reception were a career high. Football Outsiders ranked him 13th among qualified receivers in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

Cooks is on pace to have a career year in 2018 as Los Angeles shreds opposing secondaries on a weekly basis. Through four games, he had 26 receptions for 452 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams still have 2017 Most Valuable Player runner-up Todd Gurley in the backfield and Robert Woods on the outside, so quarterback Jared Goff and head coach Sean McVay aren't bereft of options.

But Cooks is by far the team's biggest deep threat through the air. Taking him out of the equation removes one dimension of the passing game, even with Los Angeles' impressive depth of playmakers.