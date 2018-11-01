Jaylen Brown Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

Tim Daniels November 1, 2018

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with foot soreness, the team announced.

Coach Brad Stevens did not reveal who would take Brown's place in the lineup.

Brown enjoyed a breakout 2017-18 season in a more prominent role for the Celtics. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 70 appearances. It showcased his potential after the team used the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft to select him.

The 22-year-old Georgia native remained mostly durable throughout his first two pro seasons. He played in 70 games in 2017-18 after appearing in 78 during his debut campaign. He did suffer a hamstring injury during the team's first-round playoff series against the Bucks, though.

If the latest ailment forces him to miss some action, Marcus Smart should step into the starting lineup and see a bump in overall playing time. It could also lead to more chances for Terry Rozier as part of the backcourt rotation.

Ultimately, the Celtics have managed to succeed despite several high-profile injuries over the past couple of seasons. Stevens, who has established himself as one of the NBA's best coaches, will have to adapt once again now that Brown is sidelined.

