5-Star SG Prospect Bryan Antoine Commits to Villanova over Duke, Kansas, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Villanova has landed another major piece in its 2019 recruiting class. Bryan Antoine announced his verbal commitment, choosing the Wildcats over Duke and a host of other teams.



The 18-year-old is considered the 11th-ranked overall prospect and best shooting guard in the 2019 class, per 247Sports. He announced Villanova, Duke, Kansas, Florida and Kentucky as his final five schools in May.

Antoine told Prep Circuit's Pat Lawless:



"The most important thing is if I feel comfortable at the school because I can't go to a school I don't feel comfortable at. I want to go in there and fit in, which goes along with being comfortable. I want to feel comfortable on and off the court. I have to be comfortable in the gym, in the classroom and just on campus in general. I will look for the coaches to help me in life and mentor me. I just want to make sure to be around people I can trust and do well by me."

Antoine was considered most likely to pick Duke or Villanova. The Blue Devils had 86 percent of 247Sports' "crystal ball" predictions when he announced his final five. Villanova was in the mix in large part because of proximity; he stars at Ranney School in New Jersey.

He added:

"With Duke, me and Coach Jon Scheyer text mostly every day. Joey Baker, who is committed there, me and him are best friends so, me and him talk a lot. It's just Duke, they are always playing on national television and everyone's eyes are on them. Coach K is an outstanding coach and during our in-home visit, he kept it real with me. He said a lot of things that opened my eyes and that is a big reason why they are one of my final five."

Listed at 6'5" and 168 pounds, Antoine should make an instant impact at the next level. He's a good scorer who breaks defenders down off the dribble and attacks the basket with his speed and athleticism.

Villanova adds a major piece as it looks to build on its 2017-18 national championship. Antoine joins 4-star prospects Justin Moore and Eric Dixon in a talented 2019 class for the Wildcats.