5-Star OT Prospect Devontae Dobbs Commits to Michigan St.

Source: 247Sports

The Michigan State Spartans scored a huge win in their 2019 recruiting class, landing a commitment from offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs on Monday.

Dobbs is one of the best players in the incoming freshman class. The Michigan native is a 5-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 13 player overall, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Making Dobbs' high school success and college talent more impressive is he played two years at Belleville High School with a torn labrum in his right shoulder that required surgery in February 2018.

Speaking to Perry A. Farrell of the Detroit Free Press, Dobbs explained his playing style and why he prefers to play on the outside of the offensive line:

"I love to pancake a guy, and then pick myself up by pushing against his body while he’s down. I like playing tackle because it’s a big dog position as opposed to playing guard on the inside. When you are playing on the outside you can get (some guys) with power and speed. Most of the best players are playing on the outside."

Dobbs is listed at 6'4" and 270 pounds. He will have to add more mass to his frame if he wants to reach his full potential against college defensive linemen and linebackers who have speed and power.

It's a task that Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio and his staff will happily take on to add a high-ceiling talent like Dobbs.

The Spartans have been one of the most consistent programs in the Big Ten, with at least 10 victories in six of the previous eight seasons. They are still chasing Ohio State atop the conference, but their ability to land elite recruits will go a long way toward closing the gap.

Michigan State developed Jack Conklin into a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2016. Dobbs will be bringing that kind of unique upside and athleticism to East Lansing.