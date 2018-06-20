5-Star CB Prospect Derek Stingley Commits to LSU over Florida, Texas, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

The LSU Tigers got a big victory when cornerback Derek Stingley joined Ed Orgeron's 2019 recruiting class.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports broke down Wednesday's decision:

247Sports lists him as a 5-star player, Louisiana's second-ranked prospect and the No. 1 corner. The commitment gives LSU the 15th-ranked recruiting class for 2019, per 247Sports.

Before committing to LSU, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native was recruited by the likes of Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas. As he revealed in May, his final decision came down to the Tigers, the Gators and the Longhorns.

The good news for Tigers fans is that he made it clear that once he announced his decision, there will be no changing his mind. He had previously decommitted from the school last year.

LSU's recruitment of the defensive back was likely helped by the fact that they did the little things, like surprising him on his birthday:

As much as having Stingley on the team helps the Tigers, it's also an added bonus that they were able to keep him from the rival Gators.

Of course, the hometown team had to feel good about its chance for a while. The high schooler announced earlier this year that the Tigers were the front-runner.

"LSU is my leader," Stingley said, via SECCountry.com's Sam Spiegelman. "Everyone else still has a shot, though. If those schools keep working like they have, then we'll see how things turn out, but right now, LSU leads."

While other teams still had time to change his mind, he made it clear that his connection to LSU goes back years.

"It's just the relationships," Stingley noted, via Spiegelman. "We have built a relationship since my 9th grade year. That's a long time, and I'm close with them. Some schools are just jumping on board. They have a long ways to go."

As footage posted by Premier Highlights shows, Stingley possesses ridiculous playmaking skills:



Not only that, but his numbers are off the charts:

A 4.30 40-yard dash and a 42-inch vertical? There's a lot for Tigers fans to be excited about.

That type of athleticism makes him a dangerous weapon on both sides of the football. While Stingley has earned high reviews as a defensive back, he also can be a quarterback's best friend.

"He has played both ways. In my opinion, he's just as good of a wide receiver as a DB," Derek Stingley Sr. told ESPN 104.5's Off The Bench. "His hand-eye coordination is sick."

Fathers may be biased, but the film backs up that high praise:

The potential for Stingley to play on both sides of the ball is there. The 6'0", 193-pound recruit has the speed and hands to make plays wherever he lines up.

LSU fans will have one more year before Stingley suits up for the team. However, he will give the Tigers a taste of what's in store as he plays out his senior season this fall.