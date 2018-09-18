5-Star Safety Prospect Daxton Hill Commits to Michigan over Alabama, More

Photo Source: 247Sports

The University of Michigan received good news on Tuesday when safety Daxton Hill committed to play college football for the Wolverines.

Hill announced his decision on Twitter:

Before committing to Michigan, he was recruited by the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. 247Sports lists him as a 5-star player, Oklahoma's top prospect and the best recruit at his position.

The commitment gives the Wolverines the No. 11 recruiting class for 2019, per 247Sports.

Although many teenagers would let that type of hype inflate their egos, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native is staying focused.

"I don't let anything get to my head," Hill told Oklahoma Diehards' John Shinn. "I just want to get better."

The film doesn't lie on the 6'½", 186-pound defensive back—and neither do the numbers:

A 4.3 40-yard dash and a 43.6-inch vertical say all you need to know about the Booker T. Washington star.

Adding Hill gives head coach Jim Harbaugh a building block in the secondary. With the way college offenses are built these days and the speed on the field, having his versatile skill set gives the Wolverines a serious playmaker to serve as a shutdown defender.