5-Star OT Darnell Wright Commits to Tennessee over Alabama, West Virginia, More

Tennessee picked up another massive commitment for its 2019 recruiting class from offensive tackle Darnell Wright on Wednesday.

ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren reported the lineman's selection of the Volunteers.

Wright is a 5-star prospect and the No. 10 overall player in the 2019 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also listed as the second-best tackle and the top recruit from West Virginia.

In December, the Huntington High School standout explained his playing style to the Metro News.

"I like to maul people and get in there and get physical, but I can put a little finesse on it, too, and that makes it that much better," Wright said. "I like to get after one quickly and get them out of the way and keep moving."

The 6'6'', 320-pound rising star has all the tools to become a prototypical left tackle. Along with his obvious size advantage, he's showcased terrific small-area quickness and has a ridiculous amount of raw power for a player his age.

At a time when a blindside tackle is one of the most valuable spots in the sport behind quarterback and edge-rusher, it's no surprise a prospect with his upside was among the class' most coveted recruits.

All told, Wright is the type of prospect who can be the cornerstone of a collegiate offense in the near future, and he possesses the talent to eventually make an NFL impact. It's a major addition for head coach Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee.

While it's too early to know exactly where he will fit into the Vols' plans, he could start on the right side before switching over to the left once he establishes himself.