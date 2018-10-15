NBA Rumors: Jamal Crawford, Suns Agree on 1-Year, $2.4 Million Contract

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford is reportedly headed for a change of scenery in Year 19. 

Following one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Crawford and the Phoenix Suns agreed on a one-year, $2.4 million contract, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

The 38-year-old opted out of a fully guaranteed $4.5 million player option to test unrestricted free agency for the second straight season. 

A three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, Crawford continued to churn out solid numbers as a bench spark plug in Minnesota. Over the course of 80 games, the volume-scoring veteran averaged 10.3 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting from the field, including 33.1 percent from three. 

Crawford remained especially steady on catch-and-shoot opportunities from beyond the arc. According to NBA.com's player-tracking data, the 18-year veteran canned 37.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts. 

Plus, Crawford banged home 48.3 percent of his signature pull-up attempts from two-point range. 

And while his shot selection remains questionable at times, Crawford's do-it-yourself mentality will be a welcome sight for the Suns, who needed veteran leadership in the backcourt. They are still without a full-time point guard. 

Crawford's playing time will likely be limited behind Devin Booker, but he could wind up leading the second unit for some ball handling. 

