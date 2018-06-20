Report: Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon Opts into $7.2 Million Contract for Next Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon will exercise the $7.2 million player option in his contract for the 2018-19 NBA season, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Dedmon, who signed with the Hawks in July 2017, received the most expansive role of his NBA career last season and responded by averaging 10.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 52.4 percent from the field across 62 appearances.

The 28-year-old journeyman has bounced around the league since signing with the Golden State Warriors as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

He's also made stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs, along with a couple of stints in the G League.

Former Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to give him a bigger chance to prove himself in his fifth NBA season, and the center appreciated the opportunity.

"I feel like it went good, felt like I showed a lot," Dedmon told reporters in April. "It was definitely a good opportunity to come here. I told Bud, we had our meeting, I appreciate him having faith in me and allowing me to grow in a different role."

In all, he has averaged 5.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 286 NBA games.

Dedmon could have tried to capitalize on his improvement by attempting to score a more lucrative contract on the free-agent market. It's unclear what type of offers would have been sent his way based on one good year, however, so he's playing it safe by sticking with the Hawks.

Since Atlanta is rebuilding, he should see a lot of minutes again next season, and that should help further bolster his stock before potentially hitting the market next summer.