Report: Trevor Booker 'Nearing' a Contract with China's Shanxi Brave Dragons

Veteran power forward Trevor Booker is reportedly headed to the Chinese Basketball Association.

According to Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Booker is "nearing a deal with the Shanxi Brave Dragons." Kennedy noted the Brave Dragons are no strangers to players with NBA resumes, as Brandon Jennings and Luis Scola each laced it up for the team in the CBA.

Booker, 30, wore a few different uniforms in the 2017-18 season, playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in total, appearing in 68 games and making seven starts.

It was an interesting season for the veteran, who started his career with the Washington Wizards before spending two seasons with the Utah Jazz. But Booker provided his usual high energy, strong rebounding and solid defense in all three stops.

While he had the biggest impact in Brooklyn (10.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG), he also saw the most playing time for the team. In Philadelphia, he gave the team solid energy off the bench, though his inability to stretch the floor ultimately made him expendable once Ersan Ilyasova, a stretch 4, hit the buyout market.

In Indiana, he offered solid minutes off the bench, though his role was reduced in the postseason.

With the NBA moving toward a more spacing-oriented, three-point-heavy style, Booker's limitations on the offensive end are obvious. But his defense and rebounding make up for those deficiencies, at least in a reserve role.

He will now look to make an impact in the CBA and perhaps impress some teams in the NBA in the process and make a comeback down the line.