Ed Davis Reportedly Agrees to Terms with Nets on 1-Year, $4.4 Million Contract

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Free-agent center Ed Davis and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.4 million deal Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Davis spent the last three years with the Portland Trail Blazers solidifying himself as a reliable backup big man, and guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were sad to see him go:

That was especially true last season, when he averaged 5.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game as a spark plug off the bench. And while those numbers don't pop off the page, it became clear that Davis' two-way ability served as a steadying force for the Blazers.

By season's end, Portland finished with a plus-3.1 net rating when Davis was on the floor, a mark that ranked tied for third among all regular Blazers contributors behind that of Damian Lillard and Al-Farouq Aminu.

"He does everything," Portland head coach Terry Stotts said in 2016, according to NBC Sports Northwest's Jason Quick. "He's consistent and you know what he is going to give you, every night. Aside from the obvious things like his offensive efficiency and defensive presence, I think he's a great teammate and great in the locker room, so he adds to our chemistry as well."

Stotts will surely be sad to see Davis leave, but the Nets should welcome him with open arms as he prepares to fit into their frontcourt rotation.

Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com.