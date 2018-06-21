Magic Draft Mo Bamba; Skip Bayless Cautions Fans to Be Patient

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mohamed Bamba's professional career will begin with the Orlando Magic after being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

Fox Sports' Skip Bayless believes Bamba is unlikely to make an immediate impact in Orlando:

One of the top prospects in this year's class before the scouting combine, Bamba's stock soared after he measured in with the longest wingspan in history:

In one season at the University of Texas, Bamba was a breakout superstar with 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He led the Longhorns to the NCAA tournament after they missed out the previous season.

As Bamba was going through his preparations for the draft, ESPN's Jonathan Givony provided video of the big man showing off a new shooting form:

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, who had Bamba ranked as the sixth-best prospect in this year's class, highlighted his offensive skill upside as a big difference between Bamba and a star center as a potential cause for concern coming into the NBA:

"His 7'10" wingspan represents an unmatched weapon around the league that's used for rim protection, rebounds and easy baskets.

"But it's the flashes of post moves and shooting touch that suggest Bamba could have more to offer than Rudy Gobert, a popular comparison due to their similar length and defensive upside."

If Bamba has added a long-range jumper to his arsenal, he could end up being an underrated choice even as a high lottery pick.

The Magic believe Bamba's ability to develop that skill will translate to games. He is going to be a crucial part of their future, so having an early start on fixing one of his flaws is going to make him a potential superstar.

Entering the draft, many expected Orlando to target a point guard after the team traded Elfrid Payton to the Phoenix Suns. However, Bamba gives the team a dynamic frontcourt for the future between him, Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac.