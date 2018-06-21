Spurs Draft Lonnie Walker and Twitter Praises Future 'Star' and 'Finals MVP'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The San Antonio Spurs selected University of Miami shooting guard Lonnie Walker with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft Thursday at Barclays Center in New York City.

Walker averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 32 games in his first and only season with the Hurricanes. He shot 41.5 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The 19-year-old Pennsylvania native said deciding to leave the Canes for the NBA was a difficult decision that required a trip home to talk with family members after a season when he tried not to spend much time thinking about the future, per Mike Drago of the Reading Eagle.

"It was very tough, but I think I really did a good job of trying not to think about it," he said in April. "You've got to worry about your teammates, your team, the task ahead of you. It was definitely one of the hardest times of my life."

Walker arrived in Miami as a highly touted recruit. He was ranked as a 5-star prospect and the No. 16 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

While he did flash that type of high-end potential with the Hurricanes, especially at the offensive end, he often lacked efficiency and must become a more tenacious on-ball defender in the NBA.

All told, Walker represents a boom-or-bust selection for the Spurs. He does feature the potential to become a lethal scorer in the NBA if he can become more consistent attacking the rim, and the physical tools are there to improve defensively, though that's likely going to take more time.

If all the facets of his game come together over the next two or three years, he should be a key piece of the future for San Antonio. For now, he's slated to fall third on the team's shooting guard depth chart behind Danny Green and Manu Ginobili.