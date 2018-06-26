Cubs' Kris Bryant Placed on 10-Day DL with Shoulder Injury

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sore shoulder after missing the last three games, the team announced Tuesday.

Bryant has managed to maintain relatively good health through the beginning of his career. He was held out of the lineup for a couple of days in late April after getting hit in the head by a pitch. Even though he dealt with finger and ankle injuries last year, he still appeared in all but 11 games in 2017. In fact, he has played in at least 151 games in each of his first three seasons.

In 2018, the 26-year-old has hit .280/.383/.481 with nine home runs, 20 doubles and 36 RBI.

It's been an incredible start to Bryant's career. Through his first three years in the big leagues, he has racked up the accolades: National League Rookie of the Year, NL MVP, World Series champion and two-time All-Star.

Even without Bryant, the Cubs (42-34) still should be able to hang around in the NL Central. A lineup that features Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras, Kyle Schwarber, Javier Baez, Addison Russell and, yes, Jason Heyward still packs a punch. And with Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana in the rotation, the starting pitching should give the team a chance to win on a nightly basis.



In the meantime, look for Javier Baez to take over at the hot corner with Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell manning the middle of the infield.