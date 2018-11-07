Dez Bryant, Saints Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract After Cowboys Release

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 7, 2018

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) walks in the end zone before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Wide receiver Dez Bryant found a new home after he agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. 

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant on April 13, making him a free agent for the first time in his eight-year NFL career. 

Per ESPN.com's Todd Archer, the Cowboys' decision to part ways with the 30-year-old came down to a combination of his $16.5 million cap hit for 2018 and "sideline outbursts" that had become a distraction. 

CBS Sports' Dave Richard also highlighted three stats that indicate Bryant is on the downslope of his career:

Despite some rough moments over the past two seasons, Bryant is still a valuable asset. He's a big receiver at 6'2" and 220 pounds, making it difficult for opposing cornerbacks to outmuscle him at the line of scrimmage. 

For the Saints, he's another weapon for Drew Brees as the team attempts a Super Bowl run. He'll join a loaded offense that includes Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas, among others, giving Brees a reliable option over the middle of the field and a true red-zone threat. 

While Bryant is no longer an elite target, he doesn't need to be in New Orleans, where Kamara and Thomas are the focal points. Instead, he'll improve the team's wide receiver depth, offering Brees another option alongside Tre'Quan Smith and Cameron Meredith.

Related

    The Saints Are Even Better Than We Thought

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    The Saints Are Even Better Than We Thought

    WWL
    via WWL

    Ranking NFL's Worst Matchup Nightmares 💀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking NFL's Worst Matchup Nightmares 💀

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 10 Fantasy Big Board 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 10 Fantasy Big Board 📝

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 'Real Possibility' Le'Veon Sits for Rest of 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'Real Possibility' Le'Veon Sits for Rest of 2018

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report