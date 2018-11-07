Dez Bryant, Saints Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract After Cowboys Release

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Wide receiver Dez Bryant found a new home after he agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant on April 13, making him a free agent for the first time in his eight-year NFL career.

Per ESPN.com's Todd Archer, the Cowboys' decision to part ways with the 30-year-old came down to a combination of his $16.5 million cap hit for 2018 and "sideline outbursts" that had become a distraction.

CBS Sports' Dave Richard also highlighted three stats that indicate Bryant is on the downslope of his career:

Despite some rough moments over the past two seasons, Bryant is still a valuable asset. He's a big receiver at 6'2" and 220 pounds, making it difficult for opposing cornerbacks to outmuscle him at the line of scrimmage.

For the Saints, he's another weapon for Drew Brees as the team attempts a Super Bowl run. He'll join a loaded offense that includes Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas, among others, giving Brees a reliable option over the middle of the field and a true red-zone threat.

While Bryant is no longer an elite target, he doesn't need to be in New Orleans, where Kamara and Thomas are the focal points. Instead, he'll improve the team's wide receiver depth, offering Brees another option alongside Tre'Quan Smith and Cameron Meredith.