Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out vs. Raptors After Suffering Concussion

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 05: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks runs across the court in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Bradley Center on April 5, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Giannis Antetokounmpo
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Monday against the Toronto Raptors after suffering a concussion.

Malika Andrews of ESPN shared the news of Antetokounmpo's placement in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Antetokounmpo improved over each of his first four seasons in the NBA, and that trend continued into 2017-18, when the 23-year-old firmly established himself as one of the league's top talents.

He averaged 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists and earned his second straight trip to the All-Star Game. He also finished sixth in the NBA Most Valuable Player voting.

The Bucks acquired Eric Bledsoe midway through 2017-18, but Milwaukee remained largely dependent on Antetokounmpo as it reached the postseason for the second year in a row. 

According to NBA.com, the Bucks had a 3.5 net rating with Antetokounmpo on the court and a minus-5.5 net rating when he went to the bench.

Through six games this season, Antetokounmpo picked up where he left off, averaging 25 points, 14.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists as the Bucks have gotten out to a 6-0 record.

In Bledsoe and Khris Middleton, the Bucks have a pair of proven scorers who can help with the bulk of the offensive burden. Upgrading at head coach by hiring Mike Budenholzer can't go overlooked either. Still, Antetokounmpo's absence will loom large for Milwaukee.

