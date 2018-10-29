Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out vs. Raptors After Suffering Concussion

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play Monday against the Toronto Raptors after suffering a concussion.

Malika Andrews of ESPN shared the news of Antetokounmpo's placement in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Antetokounmpo improved over each of his first four seasons in the NBA, and that trend continued into 2017-18, when the 23-year-old firmly established himself as one of the league's top talents.

He averaged 26.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists and earned his second straight trip to the All-Star Game. He also finished sixth in the NBA Most Valuable Player voting.

The Bucks acquired Eric Bledsoe midway through 2017-18, but Milwaukee remained largely dependent on Antetokounmpo as it reached the postseason for the second year in a row.

According to NBA.com, the Bucks had a 3.5 net rating with Antetokounmpo on the court and a minus-5.5 net rating when he went to the bench.

Through six games this season, Antetokounmpo picked up where he left off, averaging 25 points, 14.2 rebounds and 5.7 assists as the Bucks have gotten out to a 6-0 record.

In Bledsoe and Khris Middleton, the Bucks have a pair of proven scorers who can help with the bulk of the offensive burden. Upgrading at head coach by hiring Mike Budenholzer can't go overlooked either. Still, Antetokounmpo's absence will loom large for Milwaukee.