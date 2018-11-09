Stephen Curry Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Adductor Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry left Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a left adductor strain, the team announced.

Curry was ruled out shortly after heading to the locker room late in the third quarter. He finished the game with 10 points on 5-of-14 shooting—going 0-of-4 from three-point range—in 26 minutes.

"I think he's going to get an MRI tomorrow," head coach Steve Kerr said after the Warriors' 134-111 loss, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

The two-time NBA MVP entered the night leading the league in scoring at 31.3 points per game.

Curry appeared in 51 regular-season games in 2017-18, which was his lowest total since 2011-12. The two-time MVP exited Golden State's 106-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks on March 23 with what proved to be a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

He returned for the Warriors' Game 2 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the playoffs. Curry averaged 25.5 points and 5.4 assists in the postseason as the Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals to capture their second straight title.

Entering Thursday night, he was also averaging 6.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds and was shooting 52.5 percent from the field, including 50.8 percent from three, over the Warriors' first 11 games this season.

With Shaun Livingston (foot) also banged up, the defending champions should lean on Quinn Cook to shoulder a bigger piece of the backcourt workload.