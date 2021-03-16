Report: Ex-Colts QB Jacoby Brissett Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Dolphins

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Jacoby Brissett is on the move after signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins' acquisition of Brissett.

Brissett spent the past four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, including the 2019 season as their starter following Andrew Luck's surprise retirement.

The Colts acquired Brissett from the New England Patriots prior to the start of the 2017 season to provide more depth with Luck's shoulder causing problems.

After taking over for Scott Tolzien near the end of a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the 24-year-old started the Colts' final 15 games in 2017. He threw for 3,098 yards, ran for 260 yards and had a total of 17 touchdowns.

Brissett was often the subject of trade rumors throughout his Indianapolis tenure, but the organization remained committed to keeping him on the roster.

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reported in March 2018 the Colts turned down two trade offers for Brissett.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Seattle Seahawks offered a second-round draft pick for Brissett that the Colts rejected in August 2018.

Following Luck's retirement late in the 2019 preseason, Brissett started 15 games that season. He led the Colts to a 7-8 record and threw for 2,942 yards with 18 touchdowns.

Indianapolis signed Philip Rivers last offseason to take over as its starting quarterback. The team made the playoffs with an 11-5 record, but Rivers' retirement in January left the Colts with a void at the position yet again.

The Colts filled their quarterback hole by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two draft picks. Jacob Eason, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, is the only other quarterback on the Colts roster.

Brissett has shown flashes of being a capable starter in the NFL. He's best served in a backup role or with a team in a period of transition that's not trying to compete for a playoff spot.

In Miami, Brissett will provide some insurance at the most important position on the field behind starter Tua Tagovailoa.

He will assume the former role of ex-backup signal-caller Ryan Fitzpatrick, who left in free agency for the Washington Football Team.