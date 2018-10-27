Anthony Davis Will Not Play vs. Jazz After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without center Anthony Davis against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night after he was diagnosed with a sprained right elbow.

Davis had one of the best seasons of his already-stellar career in 2017-18. The Brow averaged 28.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, and his 34.0 percent success rate from three-point range was a personal best.

During the Pelicans' 4-0 start to the 2018-19 campaign, Davis has averaged an eye-popping 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.8 blocks per game.

The Pelicans will turn to power forward Nikola Mirotic as their go-to scoring option in the frontcourt until Davis is back.

Mirotic, whom the Pelicans acquired from the Chicago Bulls last February, acclimated himself well with 14.6 points per game in 30 appearances last year. He's poured in 23.5 points a game on 53.0 percent shooting from the field, including 45.8 percent from three, so far this season.

He won't be able to replace everything Davis can do, but his scoring ability will keep New Orleans' offense going for the time being.

Julius Randle should also pick up some extra minutes as head coach Alvin Gentry scans for answers up front.