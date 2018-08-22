Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Raiders

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie reportedly reached an agreement with the Oakland Raiders on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

The 32-year-old is set to enter his 11th NFL season after spending the previous four campaigns with the New York Giants.

He served primarily in a nickel role last season and started only six of the 15 games he appeared in.

The one contest he missed was due to a suspension stemming from a violation of team rules. Per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, DRC nearly left the stadium during an October loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and he later walked out of a defensive meeting at the team facility.

Despite the controversy, there was some thought that he would remain in New York for the final year of his contract with a new regime in place in the form of general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur.

However, the Giants decided to release Rodgers-Cromartie after he refused to take a pay cut.

Last season was one of his worst in the NFL, as he finished with 48 tackles, one pass defended and no interceptions. It marked only the second time in his career that he went an entire season without recording an interception.

The 2008 first-round pick out of Tennessee State is a two-time Pro Bowler who has enjoyed stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Giants.

He last made the Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Giants, and he isn't far removed from a 2016 campaign that saw him tie a career high with six interceptions.

In 153 career regular-season games, DRC has 30 interceptions and seven touchdowns to his credit on pick sixes and fumble returns.

Although he is coming off a down year, Rodgers-Cromartie is a big-play guy who has plenty of experience both as a starter outside and at nickel corner.

He is no longer the shutdown No. 1 cornerback he was earlier in his career, but Rodgers-Cromartie will provide solid depth if he's able to crack Oakland's 53-man roster.

As things stand, Rashaan Melvin and Gareon Conley are penciled in as Oakland's starting boundary corners, with veterans Leon Hall and Daryl Worley slated for backup duty.