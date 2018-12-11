Report: Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson Out 2 to 4 Weeks with Foot Injury

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson is expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a sprained foot injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The injury occurred during Monday's 108-92 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Thompson missed more than a month last season because of a calf strain and then suffered an ankle sprain in March. He had been in good health throughout his career, though, missing just four regular-season games over the previous five seasons. He played in just 53 games last campaign.

With LeBron James gone, the 6'10" center figured to be a bigger part of the Cavs' game plan. That means he would be expected to clean the glass the way he once did. His average of 6.6 rebounds per contest last year was his lowest since his rookie season, when he made 6.5 boards per game.

This season, the 27-year-old is averaging 12.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

No Thompson means the rest of the Cavaliers will have to be more active in controlling the boards. His absence will leave a hole up front, especially with Kevin Love still sidelined after toe surgery. Ante Zizic, a 2016 first-round pick, will likely take on a bigger role. Veteran John Henson, who came over from the Bucks in a December trade, should also see minutes once he returns from wrist surgery.

When Thompson is on top of his game and getting rebounds, he helps get Cleveland obtain second chances on offense while limiting opponents on the defensive end. If the Cavs want to own the paint, having a healthy Thompson helps.

But with a 6-21 record, perhaps the Cavaliers are already focusing on the 2019 NBA draft.