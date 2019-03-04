Demarcus Lawrence Reportedly Given Franchise Tag by Cowboys Amid Contract Talks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly placed the franchise tag on Demarcus Lawrence for the second year in a row, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The defensive end played under the tag last year, paying him $17.1 million on a one-year deal. Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the tag will pay Lawrence $20.5 million, but that he will not sign it and will not show up.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network warned Cowboys fans to "get ready for a standoff" as the two sides are not close on a long-term contract agreement.

Rapoport of NFL Network reported last summer that Lawrence would not play on a second tag in 2019. After Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell sat out a whole year, there has to be some concern about other stars following suit.

Still, the Cowboys will ensure one of their most important players doesn't leave in free agency this offseason.

The 26-year-old had a breakout year in 2017, totaling 14.5 sacks with 58 tackles and four forced fumbles. He got pressure on the opposing quarterback in a league-best 14.9 percent of snaps, per NFL Research.

While there was some concern he was a one-year wonder, Lawrence followed it up with another big season in 2018. He tallied 10.5 sacks to go with 64 tackles, even adding the first interception of his career.

Pro Football Focus noted the overall impact he made during the year:

He not only earned his second straight Pro Bowl selection, but he also helped the Cowboys finish with the No. 6 defense in the NFL.

This is a major reason Lawrence was considered the No. 1 free agent in the league this offseason by many, including Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

However, the Cowboys didn't let it get that far by keeping his rights for at least another season.

The 2014 second-round pick has had a major turnaround in his career after looking like a bust early on with just nine sacks in his first three seasons combined. He was suspended for four games at the start of 2016 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, while multiple back injuries also kept him off the field.

He has finally turned potential into production and is now getting paid like one of the top defenders in the NFL like he deserves.

With more talented young players across the defense like Byron Jones and Leighton Vander Esch, the Cowboys should be even better next season as they try to improve upon their Divisional Round finish from 2018.