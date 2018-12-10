John Wall Won't Play vs. Pacers Because of Heel Injury

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall will miss Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to heel soreness.

Wall's injury issues continue. The 27-year-old missed a solid chunk of the 2017-18 season after requiring arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in late January. He also missed nine games between late November and December with knee issues.

In total, he played in just 41 games.

His latest injury is not only a concern in the short term, but it also forms a pattern for the star point guard over the past year. Wall has largely been healthy in recent years, playing in 77 or more games in four straight seasons before last campaign.

This year, Wall is averaging 20.4 points, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three. The four-time All-Star remains one of the most electrifying point guards in the NBA and a key catalyst for the Wizards.

With Wall out of action, players like Tomas Satoransky and Austin Rivers will likely see a bump in minutes.