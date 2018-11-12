Ronald Darby's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, Out for Season

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Ronald Darby's season is over.

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Darby tore his ACL in Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Jeff McLane of Philly.com, leaving the Eagles perilously thin in the secondary with Sidney Jones and Jalen Mills also nursing injuries.

Darby joined the Eagles in August 2017 as part of a trade from the Buffalo Bills. He enjoyed a solid first season in Philly, racking up 34 combined tackles, nine passes defended and three interceptions in eight games. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's No. 22 cornerback.

The 24-year-old Florida State product was sidelined for half the 2017 regular season because of a dislocated right ankle suffered in the team's Week 1 victory over the Washington Redskins. He previously missed just three games across his two years in Buffalo.

If Jones and Mills are unable to play in Week 11, Rasul Douglas, Cre’von LeBlanc and Chandon Sullivan will serve as the team's corners. Avonte Maddox could also be used at the position, though he's been serving as the team's free safety with Rodney McLeod also out for the year.

Ultimately, the trade worked out well for the Eagles, with Darby helping bolster the secondary as the team ultimately went on to win Super Bowl LII with a victory over the New England Patriots. Darby's absence will majorly test the team's depth, though.