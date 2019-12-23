Marshawn Lynch Comes out of Retirement, Signs Seahawks Contract Ahead of Week 17

Mark Brown Photos LLC/Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, his agent confirmed Monday night.

The contract is for Week 17 and the postseason, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Lynch planned to travel to Seattle to visit with the Seahawks.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the veteran running back was on his way in an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle:

"He'll be flying in here this morning and we're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us. I'm fired up for it. He's got to get through hoops he has to jump through here, physical and stuff like that, but he's been working really hard. He's really excited about the chance to do something, helping out. I think it's... great if he can get out there and tote the ball for us. The circumstances rolled just at this time. He could have four, five games left in him. Maybe that's just what we need."

The team is dealing with an injury crisis in the backfield. Rashaad Penny tore his ACL earlier in the month, and both Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were injured in Sunday's 27-13 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks have already clinched a playoff berth and can seal an NFC West title with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. They obviously needed to address their lack of running backs.

It's fair to wonder how effective Lynch can be, however, after a lengthy layoff.

He ended his brief retirement in April 2017 and signed with the Oakland Raiders. The Oakland native immediately became a favorite among the team's fans.

He enjoyed a productive 2017 season, running for 891 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Football Outsiders ranked him ninth among qualified running backs in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

Lynch took a slight step backward in 2018, which wasn't all that surprising for a running back who had turned 32.

The Raiders didn't help Lynch much either when they hired Tom Cable as their offensive line coach. Toward the end of his tenure with the Seahawks, Cable received criticism for the team's inability to protect Russell Wilson or open up lanes for their running backs.

In Cable's first year back on the Oakland coaching staff, the Raiders were 13th in adjusted line yards and 25th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. They were 11th and seventh in those two categories in 2017.

Lynch ran for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games before a core muscle injury landed him on injured reserve.

In January, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was unsure whether Lynch intended to return for the 2019 season.

"I don't know yet," Gruden told reporters. "I think when we get back after the Super Bowl, we'll have a lot better indication on his health and his desires, what he wants to do. I'm sure if he wants to play, somebody like me would love to have him back."

Little had changed when the NFL Scouting Combine rolled around in February.

At this stage of the season, Seattle's options were limited, and the team had to sign somebody because Travis Homer was the only healthy running back in the depth chart. Robert Turbin confirmed Monday he was signing with the team to bolster its ranks a bit more.

Lynch is already pretty familiar with the team's offensive scheme and he'll have a strong rapport with his teammates, most notably Russell Wilson. He spent nearly six seasons in the Pacific Northwest, making four straight Pro Bowls between 2011 and 2014.

Lynch will forever occupy a place in Seahawks lore for his on-field performance and colorful personality.

If nothing else, his return to Seattle should provide a boost to the locker room ahead of the postseason.