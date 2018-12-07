Paul Millsap's Toe Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Break; Timeline Unclear

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap reportedly suffered a broken toe that caused him to leave Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Millsap got off to an encouraging start in his first season with the Nuggets in 2017-18. Through his first 16 games, he averaged 15.3 points and 6.2 rebounds and shot 34.5 percent from beyond the arc, which was up from 31.9 percent and 31.1 percent in the previous two years, respectively.

Thus far in 2018-19, Millsap has appeared in all 25 games for the Nuggets. He's been terrific with 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest while shooting a career-high 40.7 percent from three-point range.

Injuries are piling up for a Denver team off to a strong 17-8 start after Friday's 113-107 loss to the Hornets. Millsap joins a list of ailing players that already includes Will Barton, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Isaiah Thomas and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Denver sees the 33-year-old Millsap as an integral piece to help get the team back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season. His absence will force head coach Mike Malone to use Trey Lyles as his primary power forward.