Mike Wallace Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers After Suffering Ankle Injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game by the team.

Despite this setback, the 32-year-old has been durable throughout his career and missed a mere two games from 2009 to 2017.

Wallace reached the Pro Bowl and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards twice as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in his prime from 2009 to 2012, but he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark in his two seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one year with the Minnesota Vikings.

He bounced back with the Baltimore Ravens, tallying 1,017 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2016 and 748 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2017. He has yet to record a reception in his first season with the Eagles.

Philadelphia will likely turn toward the combination of Nelson Agholor Shelton Gibson and Kamar Aiken at wide receiver with both Wallace and Alshon Jeffery currently unavailable because of injury.