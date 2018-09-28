Golden Tate Questionable to Play Week 4 vs. Cowboys Because of Hip Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a hip injury.

Tate was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday but popped up as a limited participant on Friday due to the hip ailment.

Despite the seemingly minor setback, the 30-year-old has been durable throughout his career and appeared in all 16 games in five straight seasons entering the 2018 campaign.

Tate spent the first four seasons of his career on the Seattle Seahawks but wasted little time making an impact in his first year with the Lions in 2014. He reached the Pro Bowl and tallied a career-high 1,331 receiving yards and four touchdown catches.

Tate surpassed the 1,000-yard mark again in 2016 and 2017 and has logged 20 receptions for 257 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

While Tate provides quarterback Matthew Stafford with a reliable target, the Lions still have Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay and T.J. Jones at the wide receiver spot in the event he can't suit up.

Detroit has the pieces to remain afloat without its veteran pass-catcher, but the offense is a more formidable group when he is healthy and on the field.