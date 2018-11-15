Jimmy Graham Ruled Out of Game vs. Seahawks After Suffering Thumb Injury

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham left Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half due to a thumb injury.

While he was initially deemed questionable to return, he was later ruled out.

Graham played just 11 games in 2015 but has been durable for the majority of his career, playing 15 or 16 games every other season since he was a third-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2010.

The University of Miami product tallied 520 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches last year for the Seattle Seahawks and has 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Packers.

While still productive with the Seahawks and now the Packers, he is yet to replicate his dominance he displayed with the New Orleans Saints when he topped 1,200 receiving yards in two different seasons and reached double-digit touchdowns three different years.

Look for the Packers to rely on Lance Kendricks at tight end if Graham misses time with this setback. They also have Robert Tonyan (54-yard touchdown on Thursday) and Marcedes Lewis for depth purposes.