Addison Russell Put on 10-Day DL with Finger Injury; Daniel Murphy Added

The Chicago Cubs placed shortstop Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Monday with a sprained left middle finger and added newly acquired infielder Daniel Murphy to the major league roster.

This is another setback for Russell after he had a foot injury in 2017 on his way to 110 games played. The 2016 All-Star is slashing .259/.326/.359 with five home runs and 37 RBI this season as Chicago looks to win its second World Series in three years.

Russell slashed .238/.321/.417 with 21 home runs and 95 RBI in 2016 but saw his run-production totals drop last season to .239/.304/.418 with 12 homers and 43 RBI. He has been a solid source of production in the Cubs lineup at times, but Chicago could miss his glove the most if he is out for significant time.

The 24-year-old was responsible for 19 total defensive runs saved above average in 2015, 19 in 2016 and 15 in 2017, per FanGraphs. He is one of the best defensive shortstops in the league and an anchor for the team's infield defense.

The Cubs will likely turn toward the versatile Javier Baez to play shortstop until Russell is ready to return.

While Baez is also an impressive fielder and gives Chicago another power source, locking him in at shortstop takes away the value he provides by being able to play a number of different positions, depending on matchups. Murphy and Ben Zobrist can play second while Baez plays short.