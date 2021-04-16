Knicks' Alec Burks Won't Play vs. Mavericks Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Alec Burks will miss at least one game due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The team announced that Burks won't play on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Per NBA rules, anyone entered into the health and safety protocol must sit out at least 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19.

It's unclear if Burks had a positive COVID test or had close contact with someone who did.

The Knicks have already played without Burks for 12 games this season because of a sprained ankle he suffered on Dec. 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He was off to a hot start prior to the injury, averaging 20.7 points and shooting 53.1 percent from the field in three games.

Since returning on Jan. 21, Burks is averaging 12.0 points per game on 38.9 percent three-point shooting. Head coach Tom Thibodeau has primarily been using him off the bench since coming back.

The Knicks were thought to be in a transition phase under Thibodeau, but they are currently the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-27 record.