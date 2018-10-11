Sidney Jones Won't Return vs. Giants After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 09: Sidney Jones #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action during the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones left Thursday's game against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury. The Eagles announced Jones wouldn't return.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Jones was taken by the Eagles despite suffering a torn Achilles at his pro day. He was widely expected to be a first-round draft pick before the injury caused him to slip.

"It's a process," Jones said to NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks during 2017 training camp. "I'm taking it slow. They just tell me [what I'm going to be doing] day-by-day."

Jones made one appearance during the 2017 season, and he has 16 combined tackles and defended one pass through his first five games in 2018.

Because the Achilles injury cost him so much time as a rookie, Jones has yet to establish himself as a regular starter in Philadelphia. In terms of his replacement, the Eagles will likely turn to another 2017 draft pick, Rasul Douglas.

