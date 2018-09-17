Report: Jaguars' Cam Robinson Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, out for Season

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network citing a source stating Robinson will miss the remainder of the season.

The 2017 second-round pick was immediately thrust into the starting role at left tackle and more than held his own as a rookie, helping the team produce the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL.

Jacksonville also made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years before reaching the conference championship game.

Robinson entered the league with several question marks but became an anchor on the offensive line and would have hoped to continue improving as he gained more experience. Unfortunately, an extended injury could be damaging for a team that is reliant on strong play in the trenches.

Josh Wells has filled in at both tackle spots in the past and should be the first option to fill in while Robinson is unavailable. Fourth-round pick Will Richardson could also see additional snaps at left tackle.

In the meantime, the Jaguars will hope their offense doesn't take too much of a backwards step.