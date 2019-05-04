Pirates' Jameson Taillon Placed on 10-Day IL with Flexor Strain Elbow Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed pitcher Jameson Taillon on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow flexor strain.

Taillon broke into the major leagues in 2016 and posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 104 innings. He followed that with a career-best 3.20 ERA in 2018 despite missing time after surgery and posting a 4.44 ERA in 2017.

He is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in seven outings this season, striking out 30 batters in 37.1 innings.

A setback for the 27-year-old would test the depth of Pittsburgh's starting rotation in a strong National League Central.

This is just the latest blow to the Pirates' rotation, as two-time All-Star Chris Archer went on the injured list late last month due to right thumb inflammation.