Shaun Livingston Ruled Out vs. Cavs After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 16: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks with Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 16, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston suffered a left knee contusion and was ruled out during the second half of Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena, the team announced on Twitter. 

Livingston returned to the floor Friday after he received Thursday night off to rest. He did not register a point in the seven minutes he logged before he was forced out. 

Livingston, 33, has established himself as a vital bench player for the Warriors over the past few seasons. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game during the 2017-18 season, providing solid production behind starter Stephen Curry.            

This season, the second-unit stabilizer has averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 assists per game.

While the Warriors will go as far as Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green take them, the team's supporting cast has continuously risen to the occasion when called upon. With Livingston one of the most consistent of that bunch, alongside Andre Iguodala, any sort of absence will be felt as the Warriors try to win their fourth title in the past five years.

If Livingston continues to be hobbled, Quinn Cook will see the backup point guard minutes behind Curry. 

