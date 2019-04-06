Shaun Livingston Ruled Out vs. Cavs After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Contusion

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston suffered a left knee contusion and was ruled out during the second half of Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena, the team announced on Twitter.



Livingston returned to the floor Friday after he received Thursday night off to rest. He did not register a point in the seven minutes he logged before he was forced out.

Livingston, 33, has established himself as a vital bench player for the Warriors over the past few seasons. He averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game during the 2017-18 season, providing solid production behind starter Stephen Curry.

This season, the second-unit stabilizer has averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 assists per game.

While the Warriors will go as far as Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green take them, the team's supporting cast has continuously risen to the occasion when called upon. With Livingston one of the most consistent of that bunch, alongside Andre Iguodala, any sort of absence will be felt as the Warriors try to win their fourth title in the past five years.

If Livingston continues to be hobbled, Quinn Cook will see the backup point guard minutes behind Curry.