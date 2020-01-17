Ashley Young Completes Transfer from Manchester United to Inter Milan

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Inter Milan confirmed the signing of Manchester United's Ashley Young on Friday.



Inter welcomed the new addition on Twitter:

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, Young moves for a fee of £1.28 million, and the deal includes an add-on fee which will be activated if Inter win Serie A in 2019-20.

The switch brings an end to an eight-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford for the England international.

He joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 having established himself as one of the most exciting wide players in the Premier League.

During his time at the club, Young endured ups and downs. In his first season, he was impressive, starring in a memorable 8-2 win over Arsenal with two goals. Young was also part of the Red Devils squad that clinched the Premier League title in 2012-13.

He was pushed to the peripheries of the squad under Louis van Gaal and early in Jose Mourinho's reign as manager.

But having adapted himself into a utility full-back, he re-established his role as a first-team regular under the Portuguese boss and maintained that position when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December 2018.

During both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Young played in 30 of United's 38 Premier League games, and back in August, after Antonio Valencia left the club, he was named club captain.

However, the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and emergence of Brandon Williams have made the full-back positions at United much more competitive this term—Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are also options.

It is no surprise that Young has opted to move on after almost a decade with the Manchester giants:

While Inter won't be acquiring a footballer that can dart down the line and dazzle opposition full-backs anymore, they will be getting an experienced and versatile option.

Young has done a decent job for United in a number of roles in recent years. When deployed in a more advanced berth, his nifty footwork and crossing ability will also come in handy.

He will need to hit the ground running at his first club outside of England, as Inter are embroiled in a fierce title battle with Juventus.