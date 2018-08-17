Kyle Williams Suffers Leg Injury in Preseason Game vs. Browns

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 30: Kyle Williams #95 of the Buffalo Bills walks the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots on October 30, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 41-25. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams suffered a leg injury during Friday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Williams limped off the field with an injury to his right leg.

This is yet another setback for the veteran Williams after his 2016 experience included a back injury and trip to the PUP list in training camp because he was recovering from knee surgery. While he still managed to play 15 games that year and all 16 in 2017, he played just six in 2015 and five in 2011.

When healthy, he established himself as one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowler entered the 2018 campaign with five different seasons of at least five sacks, including the 10.5 he tallied in 2013.

Considering Williams is 35 years old with some past injury problems, Buffalo will likely use plenty of caution with his return. Look for Adolphus Washington, Star Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips to carry the load in the middle of the defensive line while Williams is out.

While they are talented enough to keep Buffalo afloat, Williams' presence makes everyone on the defensive line better because of his tendency to attract additional attention.

Related

    Helicopters Flying Over Steelers vs. Packers Concerned Police

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Helicopters Flying Over Steelers vs. Packers Concerned Police

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Michael Lombardi Calls Corey Coleman 'Clueless'

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Michael Lombardi Calls Corey Coleman 'Clueless'

    NewYorkUpstate.com
    via NewYorkUpstate.com

    Kelly Details Cancer Struggles: 'I'm a Bill and Bills Never Give Up'

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Kelly Details Cancer Struggles: 'I'm a Bill and Bills Never Give Up'

    Nick Wojton
    via Bills Wire

    ESPN Will Not Broadcast Anthem Before 'MNF' Games

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ESPN Will Not Broadcast Anthem Before 'MNF' Games

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report