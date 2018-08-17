Kyle Williams Suffers Leg Injury in Preseason Game vs. Browns

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams suffered a leg injury during Friday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Williams limped off the field with an injury to his right leg.

This is yet another setback for the veteran Williams after his 2016 experience included a back injury and trip to the PUP list in training camp because he was recovering from knee surgery. While he still managed to play 15 games that year and all 16 in 2017, he played just six in 2015 and five in 2011.

When healthy, he established himself as one of the better defensive linemen in the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowler entered the 2018 campaign with five different seasons of at least five sacks, including the 10.5 he tallied in 2013.

Considering Williams is 35 years old with some past injury problems, Buffalo will likely use plenty of caution with his return. Look for Adolphus Washington, Star Lotulelei and Harrison Phillips to carry the load in the middle of the defensive line while Williams is out.

While they are talented enough to keep Buffalo afloat, Williams' presence makes everyone on the defensive line better because of his tendency to attract additional attention.