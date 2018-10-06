Ted Ginn Jr. Will Not Play in Week 5 vs. Redskins Due to Knee Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday that wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. will not play against the Washington Redskins Monday night because of a knee injury, according to Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune.

Through four games this season, Ginn has made 12 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Ginn is second in all three categories among receivers on the Saints behind No. 1 target Michael Thomas.

The 33-year-old enjoyed an efficient 2015 campaign for the Carolina Panthers. He was one of just 13 players to reach double-digit receiving touchdowns despite making just 44 catches, the lowest total of anyone in that group. While his impact faded in 2016, he bounced back in 2017, posting 787 receiving yards for the Saints.

Ginn has remained mostly healthy throughout his career. He appeared in 166 of a possible 176 regular-season games across his first 11 years. He dealt with a few different ailments in recent seasons but only missed two games over the past five years.

With Ginn out for Monday's contest, the Saints figure to use a committee approach to fill the void behind Thomas. Cameron Meredith will likely receive the biggest uptick in usage, but Tre'Quan Smith and Austin Carr should also see more action.

Meredith, Smith and Carr have combined for just eight receptions totaling 106 yards and one touchdown this season.

Running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Ben Watson also figure to be an even bigger part of the offense against Washington.

All told, Ginn is an unheralded member of the Saints offense and special teams. He doesn't generate a lot of attention because Drew Brees likes to spread the ball around, lessening the impact of any single wideout, but the veteran's big-play ability will be missed Monday.