Report: Trevor Ariza Leaves Rockets to Agree to 1-Year, $15M Contract with Suns

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Veteran forward Trevor Ariza is on the move after agreeing to a one-year, $15 million contract with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported the details of Ariza's contract.

At 33 years old, Ariza remains one of the NBA's most consistent shooters from three-point range. He averaged 11.7 points per game last season and shot 36.8 percent from three.

Another feather in Ariza's cap is that he plays hard on both sides of the ball. The 15-year veteran is a solid defender and finished fourth on the Houston Rockets with 2.8 defensive win shares last season, per Basketball Reference.

He has toggled back and forth as a starter and a bench player in his career, though the last five seasons have seen him used in the starting lineup dating back to his final year with the Washington Wizards.

The Suns will have to decide the best role for Ariza, but he's proved himself to be a valuable role player on a championship-caliber team. His diverse skill set will make him an excellent fit on this team, which is trying to take the next step in its development path and maintain its standing as one of the best organizations in the NBA. Ariza will also be a quality role model to rookie Mikal Bridges on the wing.